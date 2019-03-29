Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Busy Norfolk forecourt sold to multi-site operator

John Wood · 29 March, 2019
Taverham Gulf Petrol Filling Station

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has completed on the sale of Taverham Gulf Petrol Filling Station, located in the Norfolk village of Taverham, approximately five miles from Norwich, to an experienced local operator.

Located in a highly visible main road location with high levels of passing trade, Taverham Gulf provides four pumps, a convenience store and parking for up to 12 cars. The on-site convenience store sells frozen and chilled goods, confectionery, tobacco, newspapers, logs, kindling and coal.

Previous owners Zep and Trudi Ciarla decided to sell the business in order to retire after 16 years. Trudi commented: “We approached Melvyn to handle the sale as we’d regularly received market updates from him regarding petrol filing stations and the market around East Anglia, we therefore trusted his expertise in this area and his ability to sell our business. We’d like to thank him for all his help and wish the new owners all the best for the future.”

New owner, Manickavasagan Sritharan operates multiple petrol filling sites within East Anglia and intends to rebrand the business to Shell and extend the convenience store to offer a wider range of goods. He commented: “This site attracted us thanks to the prominent location and the opportunity we see here to build on the existing trade.”

Melvyn Eke, associate director at Christie & Co handled the sale and said: “We brought the site to the market at a realistic price and as a result, we received significant interest from a wide range of parties, including first time buyers and existing operators. We received several offers on this opportunity, which demonstrates the demand for sites of all sizes across East Anglia. We wish Mr Sritharan the best of luck with his new venture.”

Taverham Gulf Petrol Filling Station was sold off an asking price of £525,000 for the freehold interest.

