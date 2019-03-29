Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Shell network to offer discounts to electricity customers

John Wood · 29 March, 2019
shell logo

Shell’s network of service stations is to offer discounts to customers of its electricity provider First Utility, which it has rebranded as Shell Energy.

The brand change comes a year after Shell acquired First Utility, one of the largest challenger energy suppliers in Great Britain.

Shell Energy customers will receive a 3% saving on fuel at Shell stations, via the Shell Go+ rewards programme.

The company has also confirmed that it has switched all of its British residential customers to 100% renewable electricity.

Shell Energy Retail will also be rolling out a range of smart home technology offers, and has started with smart thermostats and home electric vehicle charging.

Colin Crooks, CEO of Shell Energy Retail, said: “We are building on the disruptive nature of First Utility to give customers something better. We know that renewable electricity is important to them and we are delivering that, while ensuring good value and rewarding loyalty.

“We want to attract customers with fair pricing, strong customer service and innovative offers that set us apart from anything available today. Later this year, we’ll be announcing a string of exciting services that offer greater convenience to householders and help make homes more efficient.”

Mark Gainsborough, executive vice president, Shell New Energies, said: “This is a good example of our approach to building a significant electricity business, in line with customer needs. Shell recognises the world needs more energy with lower emissions and this will give customers more flexibility, greater control and cleaner energy.”

