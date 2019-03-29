Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texaco brand

John Wood

TG Convenience Stores, a recent new entry to Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies, is to use the Texaco brand for 21 of its service stations, following an agreement between Valero and TG Convenience Stores CEO Graham Peacock.

The agreement marks an extension of a relationship that goes back several decades.

In 1997 Peacock, along with his business partner Susan Tobbell, set up Malthurst with 25 Texaco-branded service stations. Having grown to be the largest independent operators in the UK, the MRH (GB) business was sold in 2016.

Last year Peacock set up TG Convenience Stores and has now decided to return to the Texaco brand.

The agreement will see Valero supply 21 TG Convenience Stores located across the UK. The sites will all retail Texaco Supreme fuel and will be supplied from Valero’s Pembroke refinery via their network of terminals in Cardiff, Kingsbury, Plymouth and Grays on the Thames.

Graham Peacock, TG Convenience Stores CEO, said: “Strong relationships are critical to the success of a business and there are few that are as strong as my relationship with Valero and the Texaco brand.

“The decision to work with them again was an easy one to make. Valero has a very strong supply infrastructure, quality fuels with Supreme grades, and a forecourt image that everyone immediately associates with quality. I’m sure we will have many more great years together.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Graham. There’s a long and highly successful history between Graham and the Texaco brand and we’re really pleased that Graham has made the decision to return to the industry with Texaco.

“Graham has proved himself one of the industry’s most successful operators. With Graham at the helm and the Texaco brand on the forecourt, we’re sure that this will be the start of another successful chapter in our long relationship.”

