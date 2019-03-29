Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texaco brand

John Wood · 29 March, 2019

TG Convenience Stores, a recent new entry to Forecourt Trader’s Top 50 Indies, is to use the Texaco brand for 21 of its service stations, following an agreement between Valero and TG Convenience Stores CEO Graham Peacock.

The agreement marks an extension of a relationship that goes back several decades.

In 1997 Peacock, along with his business partner Susan Tobbell, set up Malthurst with 25 Texaco-branded service stations. Having grown to be the largest independent operators in the UK, the MRH (GB) business was sold in 2016.

Last year Peacock set up TG Convenience Stores and has now decided to return to the Texaco brand.

The agreement will see Valero supply 21 TG Convenience Stores located across the UK. The sites will all retail Texaco Supreme fuel and will be supplied from Valero’s Pembroke refinery via their network of terminals in Cardiff, Kingsbury, Plymouth and Grays on the Thames.

Graham Peacock, TG Convenience Stores CEO, said: “Strong relationships are critical to the success of a business and there are few that are as strong as my relationship with Valero and the Texaco brand.

“The decision to work with them again was an easy one to make. Valero has a very strong supply infrastructure, quality fuels with Supreme grades, and a forecourt image that everyone immediately associates with quality. I’m sure we will have many more great years together.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Graham. There’s a long and highly successful history between Graham and the Texaco brand and we’re really pleased that Graham has made the decision to return to the industry with Texaco.

“Graham has proved himself one of the industry’s most successful operators. With Graham at the helm and the Texaco brand on the forecourt, we’re sure that this will be the start of another successful chapter in our long relationship.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 March 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.1857.70133.73122.30
East Midlands130.5790.90134.84121.61
London131.0665.90135.18122.43
North East129.51130.97119.84
North West130.07131.44121.07
Northern Ireland128.62127.28120.02
Scotland130.58131.33121.10
South East131.3261.50133.66122.78
South West130.84132.19122.04
Wales129.80129.56120.65
West Midlands130.3069.90134.84121.51
Yorkshire & Humber129.82133.39120.48
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Bid by supermarkets to keep merger afloat...

BP opens UK's largest universal rapid cha...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Applegreen increases turnover to €2.0bn

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

BP opens UK's largest universal rapid cha...

Bid by supermarkets to keep merger afloat...

Sainsbury's and Asda confirm fuel price s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Latest Top 50 Indies listing reveals sect...

Government announces new rules for labell...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training