Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EG Group completes purchase of Australian network

John Wood · 03 April, 2019
Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO of the EG Group
Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO of EG Group
  (Photo:  )

Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group announced the completion of its purchase of Woolworth’s petrol business in Australia on April 2.

Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO said: “We are pleased to have turned the page on this exciting new chapter for the EG Group. Australia is a key market in the Asia Pacific region and this acquisition allows the EG Group to establish a solid base for further growth in the region.”

The deal, which was clinched in November, enables EG Group to expand into Australia through the purchase of Woolworths Group’s 540-site network for A$1.725bn.

Woolworths Petrol employs about 4,000 people, and in the year to 30 June 2018, the business generated A$4.8bn of revenue and sold 3.6bn litres of fuel.

As part of the transaction, EG Group and Woolworths have entered into a 15-year commercial alliance covering loyalty, fuel discount redemption, and wholesale supply. Key features of the alliance include:

• Woolworths’ four cent per litre fuel discount will continue across the network;

• customers will continue to earn Woolworths’ Rewards points on fuel and merchandise purchases across the network; and

• Woolworths Group will commence a new wholesale food supply agreement to the network, providing an extensive product range and competitive pricing.

With the inclusion of the Woolworths assets, EG Group owns and operate about 5,250 sites across Europe, the US and Australia.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.33134.72123.23
East Midlands130.72135.61122.52
London131.2559.90136.23123.55
North East129.88135.54121.44
North West130.33134.88122.09
Northern Ireland128.65128.90121.03
Scotland130.84134.56122.18
South East131.55135.16123.61
South West130.9969.40132.80122.90
Wales130.06130.59121.37
West Midlands130.50134.60122.61
Yorkshire & Humber130.08133.93121.85
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Gulf unveils refreshed forecourt imagery

Busy Norfolk forecourt sold to multi-site...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

BP opens UK's largest universal rapid cha...

Bid by supermarkets to keep merger afloat...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training