Westmorland carries out £3m revamp at Cairn Lodge

John Wood

A £3m revamp of Cairn Lodge Services has been carried out by award-winning motorway service area operator Westmorland.

Cairn Lodge Services is located off the A74(M), 35 miles south of Glasgow, and the changes include a new brand direction, farmshop, kitchen and children’s play area and dining hall.

Brand director Danny Martin said: “Westmorland motorway service areas have a distinctive sense of place. They are a reflection of the producers and landscapes that shape the food and drink of the region.

“Cairn Lodge was our first acquisition and a new area for the business. We took time to understand the landscapes and producers and that gave us inspiration for our fresh and clean new brand that allows each motorway services to have a fresh and individual identity.”

“Our aim is to give our visitors great locally sourced homemade food and drink in tranquil well-designed services that cater to all ages and walks of life, from families to business travel to holiday makers.”

Chair of Westmorland, Sarah Dunning, said: “We believe proper food matters, so we serve it where you’d least expect it – on the motorway. Local food and local producers are at the heart of our offering, alongside quality local staff, it’s what makes our business special, it sets us apart. Cairn Lodge is now properly part of our Westmorland family and we’re delighted to share the new services with our customers.”

Family-owned Westmorland was crowned Forecourt Trader of the year in 2015 for its Gloucester Services on the M5.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: