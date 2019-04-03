Valero runs second campaign with Confused.com

Valero and price comparison website Confused.com have teamed up for a second consecutive year to offer every customer who purchases a new car insurance policy through Confused.com a £20 Texaco fuel voucher.

Last year’s Confused.com promotion saw thousands of new customers filling up at Texaco service stations and joining Texaco’s Star Rewards loyalty programme.

The Confused.com free £20 Texaco fuel promotion runs from 2 April with an enhanced nationwide media campaign, which will heavily feature on TV, radio, social media, digital, and cinema, along with significant roadside advertising. The campaign will also be promoted across 750 Texaco-branded service stations across the country.

Customers who claim the £20 voucher will become a member of Texaco’s loyalty programme, Star Rewards, earning Points every time they fill up at a Texaco service station.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “After the success of the last campaign we are delighted to be joining forces with Confused.com again. It’s a great offer for drivers looking for a helping hand to keep their motoring costs down, while Texaco branded retailers can look forward to welcoming many new customers filling up with Texaco quality fuels on their forecourts.”

Sam Day, chief marketing officer at Confused.com, said of the promotion: “People know they can go to comparison sites to reduce their car insurance bills. Giving our customers £20 off fuel with Texaco sends out a clear message: be Confused.com and save even more money.

“We’re sure our customers will welcome the return of this no-gimmick offer. It gives them genuine value and makes deciding where to shop for their car insurance that much easier.”

