Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Valero runs second campaign with Confused.com

John Wood · 03 April, 2019
Texaco Confused.com advert

Valero and price comparison website Confused.com have teamed up for a second consecutive year to offer every customer who purchases a new car insurance policy through Confused.com a £20 Texaco fuel voucher.

Last year’s Confused.com promotion saw thousands of new customers filling up at Texaco service stations and joining Texaco’s Star Rewards loyalty programme.

The Confused.com free £20 Texaco fuel promotion runs from 2 April with an enhanced nationwide media campaign, which will heavily feature on TV, radio, social media, digital, and cinema, along with significant roadside advertising. The campaign will also be promoted across 750 Texaco-branded service stations across the country.

Customers who claim the £20 voucher will become a member of Texaco’s loyalty programme, Star Rewards, earning Points every time they fill up at a Texaco service station.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “After the success of the last campaign we are delighted to be joining forces with Confused.com again. It’s a great offer for drivers looking for a helping hand to keep their motoring costs down, while Texaco branded retailers can look forward to welcoming many new customers filling up with Texaco quality fuels on their forecourts.”

Sam Day, chief marketing officer at Confused.com, said of the promotion: “People know they can go to comparison sites to reduce their car insurance bills. Giving our customers £20 off fuel with Texaco sends out a clear message: be Confused.com and save even more money.

“We’re sure our customers will welcome the return of this no-gimmick offer. It gives them genuine value and makes deciding where to shop for their car insurance that much easier.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.33134.72123.23
East Midlands130.72135.61122.52
London131.2559.90136.23123.55
North East129.88135.54121.44
North West130.33134.88122.09
Northern Ireland128.65128.90121.03
Scotland130.84134.56122.18
South East131.55135.16123.61
South West130.9969.40132.80122.90
Wales130.06130.59121.37
West Midlands130.50134.60122.61
Yorkshire & Humber130.08133.93121.85
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Gulf unveils refreshed forecourt imagery

Busy Norfolk forecourt sold to multi-site...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

BP opens UK's largest universal rapid cha...

Bid by supermarkets to keep merger afloat...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training