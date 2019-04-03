Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Supermarkets step up competition on fuel pricing

John Wood · 03 April, 2019
fuel pumps

Normal competition on fuel prices between the big four supermarkets appears to have resumed in March after four months during which Asda’s competitors stopped tracking its prices as closely as they have in the past.

RAC Fuel Watch reports that from the end of October until the end of February the other three supermarkets were charging around 3ppl more for petrol than Asda but this has now closed again to the customary 1ppl to 1.5ppl.

Asda began a series of rises from late February, making for a 3.6ppl increase by the close of March – from 113.7ppl on 21 February to 117.31p on 31 March – but these weren’t mirrored by the other three major supermarkets, meaning the gap has closed.

In the overall market the average price of petrol rose for the second month in row with a litre going up by 2p in March to 122.58ppl, but the average price of diesel only increased by 0.70p to 130.67ppl.

However, the current price of petrol is still 8ppl cheaper than it was in October last year (131ppl), which was the highest price seen since July 2014, and diesel is also 6ppl cheaper than it was in October (136ppl).

The pump price rises have been fuelled by a 4% jump in the cost of oil from $63.81 to $68.07 and a 2% drop in the value of the pound against the dollar ($1.32 to $1.30).

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.33134.72123.23
East Midlands130.72135.61122.52
London131.2559.90136.23123.55
North East129.88135.54121.44
North West130.33134.88122.09
Northern Ireland128.65128.90121.03
Scotland130.84134.56122.18
South East131.55135.16123.61
South West130.9969.40132.80122.90
Wales130.06130.59121.37
West Midlands130.50134.60122.61
Yorkshire & Humber130.08133.93121.85
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Gulf unveils refreshed forecourt imagery

Busy Norfolk forecourt sold to multi-site...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

BP opens UK's largest universal rapid cha...

Bid by supermarkets to keep merger afloat...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training