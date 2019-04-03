BP to roll-out rapid 150kW EV chargers to dealers

John Wood

BP is preparing to offer dealers the opportunity to introduce 150kW ultra-rapid charging on their forecourts.

The new BP Chargemaster 150kW installations optimise electric vehicle (EV) performance by providing as many as 100 miles worth of charge in 10 minutes, much faster than the current standard of 50kW charge points.

Howard Nunn, UK sales manager said: “The customer is calling for faster charging to optimise performance and provide additional range. We’re proud to be bringing these 150kW installations to forecourts nationwide and making EV provisions accessible to dealers, helping them to keep up with customer needs on the forecourt and in the growing EV market.”

The roll out is anticipated to start with the first trial site in July, with a network in place by the end of 2019. The Chargemaster installations will be available on the Polar network which is used by around 45,000 EV drivers.

The BP and BP Chargemaster teams will be on stand V129 at the Forecourt Show from April 8-10 at the NEC for dealers who want to know more about the new technology, and how they can bring it to their business.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: