Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Home Office consults on abuse and violence against shop staff

John Wood · 05 April, 2019
Home Office minister Victoria Atkins
Home Office minister Victoria Atkins
  (Photo:  )

The Government has launched a call for evidence to tackle violence and abuse against shop staff.

The call is open for 12 weeks and asks organisations and individuals to contribute to the Government’s understanding of the problem.

The most recent Home Office Commercial Victimisation Survey estimated that in 2017 there were about 510,000 incidents of assaults and threats against workers from the wholesale and retail sector, more than twice the number recorded in 2016.

Minister for crime, safeguarding and vulnerability, Victoria Atkins, said: “Shop staff play an important role in our communities, and it is clearly unacceptable that they should experience violent or abusive behaviour. Everyone has the right to feel safe at work and I know these crimes can have a significant impact on victims as well as retailers, customers and the wider community. I’d encourage anyone who has been affected to share their experience to help shape our response to this issue.”

The call for evidence seeks data relating to violence and abuse toward shop workers, including the extent to which incidents are linked to age-restricted sales of products such as cigarettes and alcohol.

It also asks for feedback on prevention and support, enforcement and the criminal justice system. This includes the effectiveness of the law and any barriers to reporting these crimes.

To find out how to respond, click here.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.33134.72123.23
East Midlands130.72135.61122.52
London131.2559.90136.23123.55
North East129.88135.54121.44
North West130.33134.88122.09
Northern Ireland128.65128.90121.03
Scotland130.84134.56122.18
South East131.55135.16123.61
South West130.9969.40132.80122.90
Wales130.06130.59121.37
West Midlands130.50134.60122.61
Yorkshire & Humber130.08133.93121.85
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Gulf unveils refreshed forecourt imagery

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

BP to roll-out rapid 150kW EV chargers to...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Gulf unveils refreshed forecourt imagery

Bid by supermarkets to keep merger afloat...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Essar on a mission to grow dealer network

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training