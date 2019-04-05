Christie & Co brings group of five petrol stations to market

John Wood

Smalleys Garage in Thorne, Doncaster (Photo: )

A group of five freehold petrol filling station sites in Yorkshire has been brought to market by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

They comprise two sites in Barnsley, Cross Keys Garage in Hoyland and Turnpike Garage in Staincross, two sites in Doncaster, Leyland Central Garage in Belton and Smalleys Garage in Thorne, and Prospect Garage in Normanton, West Yorkshire. Smalleys, Turnpike and Leyland underwent KDRBs in 2018, 2017 and 2013 respectively.

All of the sites trade under the Jet brand and have convenience stores on the site, with three Costcutter stores and two Mace. Combined sales of fuel are about 16,000,000mlpa and gross retail sales are about £3.4m.

Christie and Co says the sites are strong performers under the current commission operators but provide further development potential for direct management.

Andrew Birnie, director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, commented: “The sale of the portfolio represents a fantastic opportunity for a wide range of buyers to acquire either individual sites, or the full portfolio. The sites offer a range of prospects for the new buyers to develop trade, and all of the sites are ideally located to capitalise on the high levels of passing trade within a focused geography. We expect to see interest from across the market, including local and national operators, as well as first time buyers.”

