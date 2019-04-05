Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Rontec acquires Telford site and opens Morrisons Daily store

John Wood · 05 April, 2019
Rontec and Morrisons Daily at Trench Lock, Telford

Top 50 Indie Rontec has acquired Trench Lock filling station in Telford, and opened a Morrisons Daily in the 3,000sq ft shop.

The Esso-branded 24-hour site has eight forecourt pumps, five for HGVs and two Adblue, and other facilities on the site include a car wash, dog wash, parking, five jet washes, two vaccum, and three air and water points and an external cash machine.

The site was sold by Chris Evans who was looking to retire. He said: “I was approached by Forecourts4sale explaining that they had been asked by a national operator to engage in conversation to acquire my site.

“Forecourts4sale’s approach was swift, honest and straightforward. After several conversations and meetings a lucrative leasehold deal was agreed with Rontec and from that moment on I did not look back.

“I thank both Richard Smith of Forecourts4sale and David Davis of Rontec for all of their hard work.”

Richard Smith commented: “Working alongside the team at Rontec on the acquisition of Trench Lock was both satisfying and rewarding. Forecourts4sale look forward to being of further help to Rontec in the future.”

