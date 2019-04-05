Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
News · Latest News

Jos Richardson & Son adds seventh forecourt site

John Wood · 05 April, 2019
Jane Richardson, director, and Joseph Richardson, managing director, outside Snaith Hall Filling Station
  (Photo:  )

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son has purchased Snaith Hall Filling Station, a Gulf fuel station and convenience store based in the town of Snaith, near Goole, East Yorkshire.

The purchase of the property and the goodwill of the business adds a seventh site to the family owned business’s existing forecourt portfolio, which comprises Glews Service Station at Goole, Longs Corner Garage at Howden, York Road Garage at Escrick, Middleton Service Station at Pickering as well as Filey and Primrose Valley Service Stations on the East Coast.

Commenting on the acquisition managing director Joseph Richardson said: “We are delighted that this purchase has been finalised. Snaith Hall Filling Station is a small site in a great location in the centre of the town in Snaith and has a lot of potential. In the short term we will bring in the Spar symbol group and put in a Costa coffee machine. We will then take some time to evaluate what other improvements can be made.

“Snaith Hall Filling Station has been in the Shackle family for many years and has been well run by husband and wife team Paul and Linda who are now selling up to retire. The acquisition fits in with the long-term strategy of Jos Richardson and Son, which has been acquiring sites and modernising them to ensure their long-term future and to improve efficiencies.

“The site has a very good local reputation and we want to continue offering the people of Snaith and surrounding areas the highest standards of customer service and value. We look forward to working with the existing team to build on the great work that Paul and Linda have done over the years and we wish them every happiness as they take retirement.”

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 1 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.33134.72123.23
East Midlands130.72135.61122.52
London131.2559.90136.23123.55
North East129.88135.54121.44
North West130.33134.88122.09
Northern Ireland128.65128.90121.03
Scotland130.84134.56122.18
South East131.55135.16123.61
South West130.9969.40132.80122.90
Wales130.06130.59121.37
West Midlands130.50134.60122.61
Yorkshire & Humber130.08133.93121.85
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Food Hygiene Training