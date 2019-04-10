Irish forecourt devastated as ATM is ripped from building

John Wood

A filling station in Dungiven has become the eighth victim of ATM thieves in Northern Ireland this year.

CCTV showed the theft followed the pattern of previous incidents with a stolen digger used to rip the ATM from the building, causing substantial damage, but the raiders did not set fire to the vehicle as in previous thefts.

Speaking on Sunday 7 April, detective inspector Richard Thornton said: “Unfortunately, the public and the business community are today waking to the news that another ATM machine has been stolen; that another business has been targeted by these brazen thieves.

“The theft from the filling station on Feeny Road was reported to us just before 4:30am. A digger, believed to have been taken from a site a short distance away, was used to rip the machine from the wall at the side of the shop leaving substantial damage to the building.

“On this occasion, the digger was not set alight and was located at the scene.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the theft, or who saw the digger being driven to the scene, to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the last few days in the area to call us. If you have information which could assist our investigation please, pick up the phone and call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 357 of 07/04/19.”

He added: “As in all of these ATM thefts, the actions of these criminals have not only caused immediate financial harm to the business targeted, but they have understandably caused fear in the community and impacted on a vital service many local people rely on.

“We are doing all we can to catch the people responsible – it is a key priority for us – however, I want to reiterate that the key to stopping these crimes and getting ahead of these criminals is information from the public.

“We need people to report anything suspicious, including seeing any unusual activity or people in areas close to ATMs. For example, if you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please let us know. If you see any cars being driven in a suspicious manner close to where ATMs are located, please let us know.

“No matter how insignificant you think it is, call us and we will investigate. It could be key to catching the criminals responsible.”

