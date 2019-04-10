Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Detectives link break-ins at petrol stations in Leicester

John Wood · 10 April, 2019
police officer

Detectives in Leicester believe two break-ins at petrol stations in the city on the morning of Tuesday 9 April could be linked.

The first incident happened in Saffron Road shortly after 1am. Police were alerted when a monitored alarm at the premises was activated, while a call was also made from a member of the public.

A group of men smashed a window and stole cigarettes before leaving the scene in a grey or silver hatchback car.

The second incident happened in Melton Road at around 2.10am. A group of men were seen to smash a window and go into the petrol station before leaving in a grey or silver car. A quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

Detective sergeant Horatio Wright said: “From the information we have received so far, I believe that the two offences may be linked.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of either Saffron Road or Melton Road in the early hours of this morning to come forward if you saw anything suspicious.

“In particular, I’d like taxi drivers or anyone who has dashcams installed in their vehicles to check for any footage that may have been recorded. Any information you have could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime number 19000179401 (Saffron Road) or 19000179397 (Melton Road).

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.0157.70135.51124.60
East Midlands131.2380.90136.77123.66
London131.9059.90138.20124.86
North East130.37135.22122.70
North West130.8557.70135.75123.38
Northern Ireland128.9964.90127.10122.27
Scotland131.3452.70137.34123.26
South East132.15136.04124.88
South West131.5363.90134.72124.21
Wales130.55131.27122.66
West Midlands131.0866.90135.81123.80
Yorkshire & Humber130.59136.65123.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op Isle of Skye site reopens after £3....

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Top 50 Indie Karan Retail buys its 12th p...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Gulf unveils refreshed forecourt imagery

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training