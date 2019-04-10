Co-op Isle of Skye site reopens after £3.5m overhaul

John Wood

The Co-op store and petrol filling station in Broadford on the Isle of Skye has reopened following a £3.5m overhaul.

Sales of fuel were maintained over the length of the work, which included installation of new fuel tanks, new columns and canopy, and the complete refurbishment of the store.

The petrol filling station now has six new pump islands with 42 nozzles, supplying four grades of fuel as well as LPG, alongside a new jet wash, car valeting service, and a picnic area for visiting customers.

The revamped Co-op store will have four new self-service checkouts and a community room to bring groups and causes together.

Daniel Simpson, area manager for Co-op, said: “We would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience during the refit, but we think they will agree that it has been worth the wait. The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub and a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

Hamish Fraser, chairman of the Broadford and Strath Community Council, said: “The overall refurbishment of the Co-op store and fuel forecourt in Broadford has been carried out in a most satisfactory and professional manner, and has brought new life to an important facility in the centre of the village. The project team, the construction team and Co-op staff, who enabled an unbroken and ongoing service provision to the community during the renovations, are to be highly commended.

“The ethos of cooperation and information sharing throughout the whole refurbishment - which is being delivered within the time scales projected - has been important to the community this store serves and we thank all concerned for that. The overall facility is now one that will serve this community and all users well over the next few years, and on behalf of the community we would like to thank the Co-op for their major investment in this store and their continuing support to local groups in the area.”

Dr Caroline Gould, charity trustee of the Skye and Lochalsh Access Panel, said: “It has been a real pleasure to work with Steven Varty, the Co-op’s project manager, and with Alex Martin, the Toureen Group site manager. They have taken on board a variety of potential access issues with a clear and determined aim to resolve them and we hope that they can take their inclusive design experience forward to future projects. The whole project team have been very polite, considerate and professional throughout this massive endeavour and we would like to express our thanks and appreciation for this.

“The aim has been to have an inclusive design strategy in place to ensure inclusive access to all, including disabled customers, disabled staff and parents with young children. The inclusion of two accessible WCs in the food store, for customer use, will be invaluable.”

