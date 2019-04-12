Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New owner takes over at Premier Group's construction division

John Wood · 12 April, 2019
Asda's Tonypandy filling station
The construction division built Asda's Tonypandy filling station
  (Photo:  )

The construction division of The Premier Group, a specialist in retail forecourts and commercial fuel installations, has been bought by a new owner with plans to grow and diversify the company.

Chris Evans has acquired the company for a seven-figure sum following the retirement of Ken Owen, who had owned the construction division of The Premier Group since 2002.

Evans has worked closely with The Premier Group for almost two years, and plans to diversify into other areas of construction, in addition to its specialist forecourt work.

Evans has previously acquired and developed a number of businesses, and is currently a director of Beaulieu Homes Southern, a Wokingham-based property development company, and a director of land investment company Sustainable Land Products Ltd.

The business will continue trading under the construction division of The Premier Group, but its registered company name will change from CNC Supplies Ltd to Premier Forecourts and Construction Ltd.

Chris Evans said: “I’m extremely pleased to be the new owner of this already successful business. I recognise its potential and have many new ideas to bring to the company. I intend to develop the business further with a fresh approach that will assist with the expansion of its construction portfolio.”

Steve Evans, managing director of the construction division of The Premier Group, added: “I’m excited for the future of the company with Chris’ input. We have been at the forefront of the construction industry in this highly specified sector for many years and I look forward to being a part of the business as it develops further.”

Premier Group’s construction arm has carried out work for a range of companies including MFG and Asda.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.0157.70135.51124.60
East Midlands131.2380.90136.77123.66
London131.9059.90138.20124.86
North East130.37135.22122.70
North West130.8557.70135.75123.38
Northern Ireland128.9964.90127.10122.27
Scotland131.3452.70137.34123.26
South East132.15136.04124.88
South West131.5363.90134.72124.21
Wales130.55131.27122.66
West Midlands131.0866.90135.81123.80
Yorkshire & Humber130.59136.65123.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op Isle of Skye site reopens after £3....

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Top 50 Indie Karan Retail buys its 12th p...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Gulf unveils refreshed forecourt imagery

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training