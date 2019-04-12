New owner takes over at Premier Group's construction division

John Wood

The construction division built Asda's Tonypandy filling station (Photo: )

The construction division of The Premier Group, a specialist in retail forecourts and commercial fuel installations, has been bought by a new owner with plans to grow and diversify the company.

Chris Evans has acquired the company for a seven-figure sum following the retirement of Ken Owen, who had owned the construction division of The Premier Group since 2002.

Evans has worked closely with The Premier Group for almost two years, and plans to diversify into other areas of construction, in addition to its specialist forecourt work.

Evans has previously acquired and developed a number of businesses, and is currently a director of Beaulieu Homes Southern, a Wokingham-based property development company, and a director of land investment company Sustainable Land Products Ltd.

The business will continue trading under the construction division of The Premier Group, but its registered company name will change from CNC Supplies Ltd to Premier Forecourts and Construction Ltd.

Chris Evans said: “I’m extremely pleased to be the new owner of this already successful business. I recognise its potential and have many new ideas to bring to the company. I intend to develop the business further with a fresh approach that will assist with the expansion of its construction portfolio.”

Steve Evans, managing director of the construction division of The Premier Group, added: “I’m excited for the future of the company with Chris’ input. We have been at the forefront of the construction industry in this highly specified sector for many years and I look forward to being a part of the business as it develops further.”

Premier Group’s construction arm has carried out work for a range of companies including MFG and Asda.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: