Certas Energy starts work on Northamptonshire fuel bunker

John Wood

Certas Energy has hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for an HGV refuelling bunker site in Northamptonshire, 400m from the M1 at Junction 16.

The development will comprise a canopy over eight high-speed refuelling pumps - each of which will dispense fuel at up to 120 litres per minute.

The HGV refuelling bunker will be located alongside the existing Red Lion Truck Stop, which has been operating for more than 30 years and provides food and drink, and a shower block for drivers.

Red Lion director Zarfeen Jetha commented: “I’m confident that the addition of the Certas Energy high-speed HGV refuelling facility will prove to be an invaluable addition to our existing offering. This promises to be an exciting and rewarding project for both The Red Lion and Certas Energy.”

Andrew Goodwin, National Bunker Manager for Certas Energy, said: “The groundbreaking ceremony represents a significant step towards completion of our Red Lion bunker refuelling site.

“The Red Lion site is the latest in a number of recent developments that have included opening HGV bunker refuelling sites at the Holyhead Port and Ecclefechan.”

