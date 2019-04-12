Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Nominations open for Special Recognition Award

John Wood · 12 April, 2019
David Penny with the 2018 award
David Penny won the award in 2018
  (Photo:  )

As this year’s Forecourt Trader Awards get under way, we are seeking nominations for our ‘Special Recognition’ award, which is run in conjunction with the Awards’ principal sponsor, Essar Oil (UK) Ltd, and is voted for by the readers of Forecourt Trader.

The category aims to highlight the person/people who are setting standards, blazing a trail, or in some way worthy of recognition in the forecourt retailing industry. Recent winners have included independent retailers Brian & Susie Tew, Patrick Sewell, Ken Kay, and last year’s winner, David Penny.

Six of the best or most requested suggestions will be put to an online vote on the Forecourt Trader website. The winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony on Thursday 12 September, 2019, at the Park Plaza, Westminster, London.

Please send your nominations and reasons for your choice to ellie.ray@wrbm.com

The Forecourt Trader Awards 2019 were launched this month as the as the race gets under way to find the UK’s best forecourt retailer.

