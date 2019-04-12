Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

UK lagging behind on hydrogen development

Merril Boulton · 12 April, 2019

The UK is lagging behind the rest of the world in terms of automotive hydrogen development, with countries like China, Korea and Japan pushing ahead at a rapid rate, according to Charles Purkess, business development manager at ITM Power.

He was part of the ‘Fuelling the Future: On the Road to Zero’ session at The Forecourt Show in Birmingham this week. The packed event featured PRA chairman Brian Madderson; BP Chargemaster CEO Dave Newton; TSG UK’s business development director of EV Solutions Michelle Machesney; and petroleum manager of the London Fire Brigade, Clare Scawthorn.

Purkess said: “We are in a bit of a bubble in the UK, with the government just talking about plug-in electric vehicles (EVs). In China they’ve been rolling out EVs for some time, but they also have cities that are pushing ahead with fuel cell technology. There are companies looking at very large-scale developments, which means production costs are coming down. There are 10 companies in China already producing fuel cell electric vehicles - including vans - that are close to commercialisation. If we’re not careful we’re going to lose out.

“Hydrogen hasn’t had the profile it deserves - government has put it to one side. It is in many ways a much more viable and easier source of power. All the car companies, in developing the electric power train, can move to fuel cell. They’re just waiting for government to give them the nod. If we’re looking at how to achieve clean emission transport, and decarbonise transport and energy at the same time, this is a solution that is easily adaptable.

"When you look at the way mobility is moving, especially with regard to heavy vehicles - where you have a load compromise with batteries - the fuel cell system potentially removes that obstacle; and removes the need for that heavy investment in electric infrastructure that plug-in electric vehicles require."

Chairman of the session, TV presenter and motoring journalist Quentin Willson confirmed that during conversations with government ministers 15 years ago, electricity was seen as the stepping stone to hydrogen, but now that idea seems to have been ‘parked’. “It seems unfair that it’s been decided the road to the future is going to be completely electric, while hydrogen is seen as too expensive and too difficult,” he said. “It’s not the case at all. Every car manufacturer has a fuel cell in their back pocket.

“We are being held back by lack of infrastructure and poor range with electric cars. This is why consumers are not buying them in the predicted hundreds of thousands or millions. EVs are still a tiny drop in the ocean. Until we get to 300-350 mile range and a short charge of about 10 minutes, you won’t get mass electrification.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.0157.70135.51124.60
East Midlands131.2380.90136.77123.66
London131.9059.90138.20124.86
North East130.37135.22122.70
North West130.8557.70135.75123.38
Northern Ireland128.9964.90127.10122.27
Scotland131.3452.70137.34123.26
South East132.15136.04124.88
South West131.5363.90134.72124.21
Wales130.55131.27122.66
West Midlands131.0866.90135.81123.80
Yorkshire & Humber130.59136.65123.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op Isle of Skye site reopens after £3....

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Top 50 Indie Karan Retail buys its 12th p...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Gulf unveils refreshed forecourt imagery

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

As Shell and Gulf launch new loyalty programmes, do you welcome such schemes as a way of boosting business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training