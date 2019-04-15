Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel supply deal with BP

Merril Boulton · 15 April, 2019

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK's largest independent forecourt operator, has signed a new five-year, 1 billion litres-a-year fuel supply contract with BP.

The announcement comes after MFG’s acquisition of MRH last year. The deal, which runs from this month (April 2019), secures the fuel supply across nearly 250 BP-branded forecourts across the UK, including retention of all the former MRH sites.

BP says it is the largest single group re-signing the company has ever secured in the UK and paves the way for the two parties to focus on additional sources of value including Wild Bean Café, BP Chargemaster, Ultimate fuels and BP’s new loyalty scheme which will be launched later in the year.

Nikki Grady-Smith, BP’s UK retail director, said: “We’re delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with MFG for the re-signing of their business which now includes the former MRH business. This is a fantastic opportunity to further strengthen our relationship together.”

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer said: “The BP brand is a significant part of our fuel offer to customers. I am very pleased that this deal has been signed and that our strong and successful partnership will continue.”

Food Hygiene Training