Shell UK HQ targeted by protesters

Merril Boulton

Shell’s London headquarters have been vandalised by climate-change protesters.

The company was targeted by a group known as Extinction Rebellion, which planned protests at key targets around London including Parliament Square, Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge and Piccadilly Circus.

The group had called for a full-scale rebellion to demand decisive action from governments on the environmental crisis. It encouraged people to join in as “we engage in acts of non-violent civil disobedience against governments in capital cities around the world as part of the international rebellion”.

Reports said the group caused many thousands of pounds worth of damage to the Shell building by breaking glass in a revolving door and spraying graffiti on the walls.

The London protests have continued this week around London with the number of campaigners arrested reaching more than 300.

Shell responded to the situation by issuing the following statement: "We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view, we only ask that they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind."