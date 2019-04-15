Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Shell UK HQ targeted by protesters

Merril Boulton · 15 April, 2019

Shell’s London headquarters have been vandalised by climate-change protesters.

The company was targeted by a group known as Extinction Rebellion, which planned protests at key targets around London including Parliament Square, Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge and Piccadilly Circus.

The group had called for a full-scale rebellion to demand decisive action from governments on the environmental crisis. It encouraged people to join in as “we engage in acts of non-violent civil disobedience against governments in capital cities around the world as part of the international rebellion”.

Reports said the group caused many thousands of pounds worth of damage to the Shell building by breaking glass in a revolving door and spraying graffiti on the walls.

The London protests have continued this week around London with the number of campaigners arrested reaching more than 300.

Shell responded to the situation by issuing the following statement: "We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view, we only ask that they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.7461.80137.06126.04
East Midlands131.9880.90137.50125.32
London132.62139.31126.61
North East130.83137.71124.52
North West131.63135.44124.59
Northern Ireland129.55131.04123.66
Scotland131.9664.90136.81125.08
South East132.9559.90138.51126.32
South West132.2957.90137.05125.42
Wales131.3668.20132.82124.33
West Midlands131.7971.90136.78125.40
Yorkshire & Humber131.32137.91124.87
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

UK lagging behind on hydrogen development

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Co-op Isle of Skye site reopens after £3....

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Jos Richardson & Son adds seventh forecou...

Rontec acquires Telford site and opens Mo...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training