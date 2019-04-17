Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Three tobacco gantries removed after prosecutions

John Wood · 17 April, 2019
a cigarette

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has removed its tobacco gantries from three retailers prosecuted for sales of illegal tobacco. This brings the total number of gantries removed by JTI to 38.

The owner of Save & Smile in Epsom was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £2,160 following a seizure in July 2018. The owner of Queensgate News in Burnley was given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay costs of more than £1,000 after being caught for the third time, while the owner of Galaxy News was fined £2,400 following a seizure last July.

Charlie Cunningham-Reid, UK head of corporate affairs, commented: “These retailers must have thought that selling illegal tobacco would have little downside. However, on top of the penalties handed out by the courts, these retailers have now lost their gantries and any future support from JTI.

“Our message to retailers is simple – Don’t Be Complicit in Illicit.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.7461.80137.06126.04
East Midlands131.9880.90137.50125.32
London132.62139.31126.61
North East130.83137.71124.52
North West131.63135.44124.59
Northern Ireland129.55131.04123.66
Scotland131.9664.90136.81125.08
South East132.9559.90138.51126.32
South West132.2957.90137.05125.42
Wales131.3668.20132.82124.33
West Midlands131.7971.90136.78125.40
Yorkshire & Humber131.32137.91124.87
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

UK lagging behind on hydrogen development

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Co-op Isle of Skye site reopens after £3....

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Jos Richardson & Son adds seventh forecou...

Rontec acquires Telford site and opens Mo...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training