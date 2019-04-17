Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Diploma in Convenience Retailing offered by university

John Wood · 17 April, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has announced a new partnership with the University of Surrey’s Department of Marketing and Retail Management to offer the first Diploma in Convenience Retailing.

The programme is aimed at anyone looking to develop their expertise in convenience retailing, whether it be area managers in retail and wholesale, sales specialists in FMCG companies, independent retailers or consultants with an interest in the sector.

The first participants in the programme will begin in January 2020, with course content blending lectures and study with real world experience and learning opportunities at key ACS events like the Technology Showcase and Summit.

Those taking part will learn about the factors that influence convenience retailing, the ins and outs of store management and delivering value in convenience formats, enabling participants to look ahead at what the future might look like for the sector.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Surrey Business School is one of the top institutions of its kind in the UK, and we are delighted to partner with them to be able to offer this Diploma. Convenience retailing is one of the most dynamic, innovative and fast-moving sectors in the UK and has never been more relevant to the lives of consumers, so this course is a great way for anyone involved in the sector to take their skills and knowledge to the next level.”

Sabine Benoit, academic director of the Diploma in Convenience Retailing at Surrey Business School, said: “We at Surrey Business School are very proud to be designing and delivering this programme in partnership with ACS. Convenience retailing is a fascinating area of research, as stores have to constantly change and innovate to respond to consumer trends and regulatory change. We look forward to taking on the first cohort of students in January 2020.”

Andy Cresswell, chief retail officer at Bestway said: “This course will give a better understanding of the future of our sector to the leaders of the future. It’s a great opportunity for managers in retail, wholesale and supplier businesses to see the bigger picture of technological and consumer trends that will shape our industry, while keeping a tight focus on the realities of convenience retailing and how to drive success here and now.”

Preferential rates are available for retailer and supplier members of ACS.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 15 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.7461.80137.06126.04
East Midlands131.9880.90137.50125.32
London132.62139.31126.61
North East130.83137.71124.52
North West131.63135.44124.59
Northern Ireland129.55131.04123.66
Scotland131.9664.90136.81125.08
South East132.9559.90138.51126.32
South West132.2957.90137.05125.42
Wales131.3668.20132.82124.33
West Midlands131.7971.90136.78125.40
Yorkshire & Humber131.32137.91124.87
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

UK lagging behind on hydrogen development

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Co-op Isle of Skye site reopens after £3....

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Jos Richardson & Son adds seventh forecou...

Rontec acquires Telford site and opens Mo...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training