Maxol completes £1m revamp of service station

John Wood · 17 April, 2019
is Brian Donaldson CEO of The Maxol Group, Peter Robinson, Licensee of Maxol Glenabbey Service Station and Kevin Paterson, Maxol Retail Manager NI
From left: Brian Donaldson, Peter Robinson, and Kevin Paterson, Maxol retail manager NI
  (Photo:  )

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has completed a £1m investment in its Glenabbey Service Station, in Northern Ireland, and has created eight new jobs.

The site’s convenience store has been increased in size to more than 3,000sq ft and a new hot food counter has been installed to serve a range of meals throughout the day along with a new Morelli’s Ice Cream bar.

The deli now offers a wide range of freshly prepared sandwiches, wraps, as well as vegan and vegetarian options. The pre-packed butchery range has also been extended.

Toilet and wash room facilities have been upgraded and the car park has been extended from 16 to 28 spaces.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “Creating a first-class customer experience coupled with a great convenience offer continues to be a top priority for Maxol. We strive to bring choice, value and quality fresh food to our customers every day so whether shoppers want the convenience of a freshly made sandwich or wrap from the deli, a barista-style coffee from the Barista Coffee To Go Bar or picking up quality ingredients for dinner on their way home, we have an extensive range competitively priced that satisfies every time.

“Maxol has been part of the local community in Northern Ireland for almost 100 years and we are delighted to continue investing in our local service stations and suppliers and improving the experience for our customers. It is our aim to have a network of convenience destinations that will continue to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers across Northern Ireland.”

Peter Robinson, licensee of Maxol Glenabbey Service Station, said: "We work hard to meet our customers’ needs and to ensure we have the best fresh food and quality coffee offer, coupled with an extensive range of grocery, fresh and chilled products under the Spar symbol brand. This latest investment by Maxol puts Glenabbey at the forefront of retailing and enables us to offer a significantly enhanced retail experience in a state-of-the-art premises. We look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers in store to enjoy everything the newly expanded store has to offer.”

