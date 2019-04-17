Moran's reopens two sites after £2m investment

John Wood

John Moran (right) with Paul Moran, Manager of Moran’s Centra, Strand Road (Photo: )

Northern Irish retailer Moran’s has reopened two of its stores in Derry and Coleraine after completing the first phase of a multi-million-pound investment and regeneration programme, with support from Ulster Bank.

The company has completed phase one of its investment plans with the reopening of its Coleraine and Derry city stores, following a £2m boost to modernise retail offering and customer experience.

Following an investment of £1.6m, Moran’s Centra and service station on the Strand Road, in Derry city, was demolished and rebuilt, increasing its retail space to 3,500sq ft, increasing forecourt capacity and introducing 36 customer parking spaces.

The investments has also helped to create 30 new full and part-time roles.

Moran’s Centra, Coleraine, has also reopened following a £400,000 injection to enhance its retail and food-to-go offering, which included upgrades to its forecourt and carwash facilities.

The third store in the company’s portfolio, Moran’s SuperValu, Ballykelly, is set to complete early next year as the final phase of the redevelopment gets under way. A £350,000 investment will see the creation of five full and part-time jobs, refresh the in-store deli and butchery counters and revitalise its forecourt.

Commenting on the investment, Moran’s managing director John Moran said: “We’re delighted to reopen our Strand Road and Coleraine stores to their communities again. The redevelopment of our three stores represents the single biggest investment in Moran’s since we started the company over 35 years ago.

“We’re creating stores that are equipped for the future of retail, with greater focus on digital technologies, high-quality food-to-go ranges, fresh food counters and more.

“In-store investments and forecourt upgrades have been commissioned with our customers in mind at every stage. Our Coleraine and Strand Road stores now boast outstanding in-store offering, enhancements to existing services, significantly improved access and fresh, modern facilities.

“Moran’s SuperValu Ballykelly is set to complete early next year, too, and with it create new jobs in the area and continue our commitment to excellence in community retailing.”

Ciaran McLaughlin, senior relationship manager, commercial banking NI, at Ulster Bank, added: “Moran’s has demonstrated a clear commitment to communities by reinvesting in its retail operations. Ulster Bank is pleased to support John and the company to do this and with it create new employment opportunities.

“Independent retailers play a huge role in the local economy and throughout its almost 40-year history Moran’s has continually invested in the company to enhance services and explore new opportunities, such as its specialist catering division.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: