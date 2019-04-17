Rontec buys two sites from fellow Top 50 Indie

Rontec has bought two well established East Sussex petrol filling stations from its fellow Top 50 Indie Local Fuels.

The deal was brokered on behalf of Local Fuels by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, and involved the sale of Lewes Service Station and Newmarket Service Station.

Situated on the busy A27 just outside Brighton, Lewes Service Station and Newmarket Service Station have high volumes of passing residential and commuter trade, as well as tourists. Both service stations feature large, modern convenience stores.

Anthony Salvidge, managing director of Local Fuels commented: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of two of our sites near Lewes. Discretion was important so we wanted the process to be dealt with on an off-market basis. Jack Dudley at Christie & Co secured a buyer for us and expertly managed the process throughout, dealing with all of the points and queries that were raised during the sale. We would thoroughly recommend Jack and Christie & Co to anyone considering a sale of their site.”

David Davis of Rontec said: “Rontec continues to acquire quality sites and work with vendors on a very confidential basis, as was the case for the two sites outside Brighton.”

Jack Dudley, senior business agent at Christie & Co, commented: “I am very pleased to have concluded this sale on behalf of the vendor, Local Fuels. Acting on a confidential off-market basis, we targeted a select list of forecourt operators, which generated significant interest and ensured that we secured the best value possible for our clients.

“There is still a shortage of quality sites coming to the market in the South East and as such, the demand for petrol forecourts remains incredibly buoyant for both freehold and leasehold sites. We expect this to continue throughout 2019. Our extensive database of buyers and transactions makes Christie & Co the top choice for owners looking to achieve the best value for their sites.”

Local Fuels was ranked 24th in the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies, which was published last month. Rontec was ranked third with 243 sites.

