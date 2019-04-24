Police officers recover ATM stolen in Northern Ireland

John Wood

Thieves ripped an ATM from a forecourt in Irvinestown (Photo: )

An ATM machine has been recovered by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland after it was found outside Omagh.

Speaking on Tuesday April 23, detective inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We received a report yesterday evening, around 6:20pm, that an ATM machine had been located by a member of the public in the Barony Road area of Mountfield.

“The machine has been taken for examination and we are working with our colleagues in the banking industry to establish where the machine was taken from.

“I want to thank the vigilant member of public who made the discovery and reported it to police and would urge anyone who comes across anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1176 22/04/19.”

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

There have been nine raids on ATMs in Northern Ireland this year, and a police task force has been set up to tackle the problem.

