Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Police officers recover ATM stolen in Northern Ireland

John Wood · 24 April, 2019
Forecourt after ATM was ripped out
Thieves ripped an ATM from a forecourt in Irvinestown
  (Photo:  )

An ATM machine has been recovered by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland after it was found outside Omagh.

Speaking on Tuesday April 23, detective inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We received a report yesterday evening, around 6:20pm, that an ATM machine had been located by a member of the public in the Barony Road area of Mountfield.

“The machine has been taken for examination and we are working with our colleagues in the banking industry to establish where the machine was taken from.

“I want to thank the vigilant member of public who made the discovery and reported it to police and would urge anyone who comes across anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1176 22/04/19.”

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

There have been nine raids on ATMs in Northern Ireland this year, and a police task force has been set up to tackle the problem.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.73138.71126.93
East Midlands132.86137.09126.21
London133.50140.13127.73
North East131.78134.50125.79
North West132.42136.29125.88
Northern Ireland130.30133.18124.00
Scotland132.76140.06126.01
South East133.78139.62127.48
South West133.17138.78126.51
Wales132.4055.70133.90125.75
West Midlands132.61139.12126.38
Yorkshire & Humber132.13137.49125.86
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Rontec buys two sites from fellow Top 50...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Rontec buys two sites from fellow Top 50...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training