Alfa Power introduces DC wallbox electric charger

John Wood · 24 April, 2019
DC wallbox charger

Alfa Power says it is the first CPO (Charge Point Operator) to adapt and introduce DC wallbox technology to the public market.

The DC technology enables many cars to charge at a rate of 25kW, much higher than can be achieved using AC chargers.

Alfa Power also claims the equipment can be procured at a lower cost than a rapid charger and demands less power supply, which in turn makes grid reinforcement costs much lower.

The new charger delivers 25kW per hour and is categorised by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) as a semi-rapid DC unit.

According to Alfa Power the DC wallbox lies between existing fast AC technology that is classified between 7kW - 22kW, and rapid charging infrastructure up to 50kW.

The first two DC wallboxes were installed at The Horse & Groom and The Duke William Hotel in Lincoln, and one at Nottingham street car park, Melton Mowbray, has also gone live.

Alfa Power’s managing director, Alex Hinchcliffe, commented: “Alfa Power is devoted to responding to the wants and needs of EV drivers. Our new wallbox chargers provide a much-needed alternative to traditional fast and rapid charge solutions.

"We are very excited to have the new chargers installed in Lincoln and believe the new units will help facilitate growth within Lincoln’s strong EV community.”

