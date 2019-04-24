Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Birmingham service station put up for sale

John Wood · 24 April, 2019
Shireland Road Service Station

Shireland Road Service Station in Smethwick, north west of Birmingham city centre, has been brought to the market by business property adviser Christie & Co.

Occupying a corner plot on a busy road in a densely populated residential area, the Jet-branded service station comprises a canopy covered forecourt with four islands, eight pumps and a 16-nozzle layout.

The convenience store on site is currently run by a commission operator but will be available with vacant possession on completion, and there is also access to a three-bay workshop, which is currently leased to another party and available by separate negotiation.

Shireland Road Service Station is currently owned by Chanco Garages, a family business owned by four brothers, who are looking to retire.

Pradip Chandarana of Chanco Garages commented: “It was one cold winter's day in 1984, when we moved into Shireland Service Station, our first freehold service station. We bought it from the oil company, Mobil. It had four round mono pumps and was selling 2000 litres a week. We have had a few more sites since then and have sold them as the old age started creeping in.

“Now it is time to say goodbye to Shireland and hang up the boots for good. Our last service station was also sold by Steve Bell at Christie & Co, who did a very professional job and helped us with a smooth transaction, and I am sure it will be similar with Shireland. We hope new owners will be able to take it to the next level and our best wishes are with them.”

Stephen Bell, senior business agent at Christie & Co is handling the sale and commented: “This is a great opportunity to acquire an underdeveloped site which has huge potential to increase trade. A new owner could run the site on an owner operator basis and build on the existing retail side of the business. Additionally, some investment into the site could reap fantastic returns for a buyer.”

Christie & Co is seeking an asking price of £350,000 for the freehold interest.

Food Hygiene Training