EG Group plans major expansion of site at Montrose

John Wood · 24 April, 2019
Euro Garages parent EG Group is planning a major expansion of a site at Montrose in Scotland after having an offer to buy the site accepted.

George and Derek Mitchell have accepted an offer from EG Group for the purchase of their Ford dealership in Montrose and neighbouring petrol station.

EG Group will keep the petrol station and develop the dealership site to offer a drive-thru coffee shop and other retail facilities.

A statement from Guthrie Bros said: “The directors of Guthrie Bros, George and Derek Mitchell can confirm they have accepted an offer from EG Group for the purchase of their filling station and land on North Esk Road, Montrose.

“EG Group are to retain the fuel side of the business, developing it further along with bringing new retail brands to the site creating a modern, wider retail experience and greater employment.

“There will be a significant investment from EG Group in this site.

“As the petrol filling station and convenience store will be sold as a going concern those employed full time in this side of the business will move across to EG Group on July 1.

“Motor dealerships are not part of their portfolio and, although all possibilities were explored, this means Guthrie Bros Ford will unfortunately close at a similar timeframe which has been a tough decision for the directors.”

The sale price of the acquisition has not been disclosed.

A spokesman for EG Group said: “I can confirm we are working with the current owner of the Montrose site.

“We are hoping to submit a planning application to redevelop the site in the next couple of months which will include a drive-thru coffee offer.

“We have certain criteria when we look at sites, which include 20,000 trips a day on the vehicle network and good roadside prominence.”

EG Group is also developing a petrol station, retail unit, restaurant and associated parking next to Angus Council’s headquarters in Forfar.

