Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Garner Group reopens site after major redevelopment

John Wood · 24 April, 2019
Woolmer Service Station

Former Forecourt Trader of the Year the Garner Group has officially reopened a site in Hampshire after a major redevelopment.

Woolmer Service Station underwent a complete transformation during which the site in Bordon, Hampshire, was demolished and re-built.

The petrol station and forecourt were originally built in 1984 but in September last year work began to develop the new forecourt, and a 2,000sq ft Nisa store.

The business re-launched at the end of March with the official grand re-opening taking place in the middle of April, ahead of the Easter weekend.

The new development features a full convenience store offer, two Costa Express machines, COOK freezers, a Country Choice food-to-go station, fresh sandwiches, Amazon lockers and PayPoint facilities.

As a third-generation family business, being part of the local community is very important and highlights of the grand opening included welcoming players and coaches of the Wey Valley Youth FC, which the Garner Group sponsor.

Woolmer will also support The Bordon, Liphook & Haslemere Charity and Barnardo’s through a percentage of the sale of selected products to build up a fund over the year. Both charities were presented with a cheque for £250 on the day of the opening.

In addition to an F1 Ferrari car supplied by Shell, customers were treated to hot food tasters, a free raffle, goody bags and randomly selected customers had their fuel bills paid for them.

Andy Garner, who runs the business alongside father Tim, uncle Mike and cousin Dani, said: “Our family business has been operating since 1959 and has evolved greatly through the generations. We’re delighted to re-open Woolmer Service Station as ‘Garner’s Nisa’ 35 years after the original site was constructed.

“The regeneration of Whitehill and Bordon is a fantastic opportunity for our family business to proudly continue serving and supporting the local community.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.73138.71126.93
East Midlands132.86137.09126.21
London133.50140.13127.73
North East131.78134.50125.79
North West132.42136.29125.88
Northern Ireland130.30133.18124.00
Scotland132.76140.06126.01
South East133.78139.62127.48
South West133.17138.78126.51
Wales132.4055.70133.90125.75
West Midlands132.61139.12126.38
Yorkshire & Humber132.13137.49125.86
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Rontec buys two sites from fellow Top 50...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Rontec buys two sites from fellow Top 50...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training