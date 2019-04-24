Garner Group reopens site after major redevelopment

John Wood

Former Forecourt Trader of the Year the Garner Group has officially reopened a site in Hampshire after a major redevelopment.

Woolmer Service Station underwent a complete transformation during which the site in Bordon, Hampshire, was demolished and re-built.

The petrol station and forecourt were originally built in 1984 but in September last year work began to develop the new forecourt, and a 2,000sq ft Nisa store.

The business re-launched at the end of March with the official grand re-opening taking place in the middle of April, ahead of the Easter weekend.

The new development features a full convenience store offer, two Costa Express machines, COOK freezers, a Country Choice food-to-go station, fresh sandwiches, Amazon lockers and PayPoint facilities.

As a third-generation family business, being part of the local community is very important and highlights of the grand opening included welcoming players and coaches of the Wey Valley Youth FC, which the Garner Group sponsor.

Woolmer will also support The Bordon, Liphook & Haslemere Charity and Barnardo’s through a percentage of the sale of selected products to build up a fund over the year. Both charities were presented with a cheque for £250 on the day of the opening.

In addition to an F1 Ferrari car supplied by Shell, customers were treated to hot food tasters, a free raffle, goody bags and randomly selected customers had their fuel bills paid for them.

Andy Garner, who runs the business alongside father Tim, uncle Mike and cousin Dani, said: “Our family business has been operating since 1959 and has evolved greatly through the generations. We’re delighted to re-open Woolmer Service Station as ‘Garner’s Nisa’ 35 years after the original site was constructed.

“The regeneration of Whitehill and Bordon is a fantastic opportunity for our family business to proudly continue serving and supporting the local community.”

