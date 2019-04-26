Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Google Maps adds real-time EV charger availability

John Wood · 26 April, 2019
Google Maps has added a facility in the UK and US to help electric vehicle (EV) drivers to find available chargers for their cars.

The facility provides information on real-time availability of charging ports from networks including Chargemaster, EVgo, SemaConnect and soon, Chargepoint.

Information provided includes how many ports are currently available, along with other details, such as where the station is located, port types and charging speeds.

Users can also see information about the station from other drivers, including photos, ratings, reviews and questions.

