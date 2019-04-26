Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS urges retailers to report crime after police report fall

John Wood · 26 April, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has responded to new figures from the Office for National Statistics’ annual Crime Survey for England and Wales, reiterating calls on retailers to report incidents of shop theft when they occur.

According to the ONS survey, which covers the whole of retail, the number of police recorded shop theft incidents for the year ending December 2018 decreased by 3% to 374,895 offences.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “The ONS figures may show a decrease in the overall number of shop thefts being recorded by the police, but we know that there is significant under reporting of incidents like theft due to frustration from retailers about the lack of response from police.

“We urge retailers to report all incidents of shop theft when they occur. According to our members completing our crime survey, four in five shop thieves are repeat offenders, and half are motivated by needing to feed a drug or alcohol addiction, so failing to report shop theft allows these problems to develop unchecked, which could lead to more shop theft and progression to crimes like robberies or burglaries.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 22 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.73138.71126.93
East Midlands132.86137.09126.21
London133.50140.13127.73
North East131.78134.50125.79
North West132.42136.29125.88
Northern Ireland130.30133.18124.00
Scotland132.76140.06126.01
South East133.78139.62127.48
South West133.17138.78126.51
Wales132.4055.70133.90125.75
West Midlands132.61139.12126.38
Yorkshire & Humber132.13137.49125.86
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Garner Group reopens site after major red...

EG Group plans major expansion of site at...

Birmingham service station put up for sale

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Garner Group reopens site after major red...

Rontec buys two sites from fellow Top 50...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock signs 21 sites to the Texa...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training