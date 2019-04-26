Taxi smashes into Kay Group Spar store in Burnley

John Wood

Dash cam footage of the taxi crashing into the store (Photo: )

Staff and customers had a lucky escape at The Kay Group’s Spar store at Kitchen’s Garage in Trafalgar Street, Burnley, when a taxi smashed through the window and finally stopped in the middle of the building.

The incident occurred at 11pm on Saturday May 20. A police spokesman said: “No one has been arrested as this is not a criminal matter.

“It is believed the driver may have had a medical episode and the crash was an accident.”

Kay Group managing director Richard Cox commented: “Fortunately and despite this horrendous genuine freak accident, I was relieved and able to report that no customers or staff were injured and the driver who was beside himself was also physically well, but very shaken up.

“The retail team attended immediately to check on our staff’s welfare, to ensure they were coping well with the incident, I am proud to say their performance was spontaneous, a credit to themselves and the team immediately started the clear up and coordinating the reinstatement of the premises.

“The site was soon back up and running and has been subjected to intense media interest, including the BBC regional news.”

