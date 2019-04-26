Certas Energy opens bunker refuelling site in Scotland

John Wood

Certas Energy has opened a new bunker refuelling site at the ‘fechan Truckstop (Eardley International) in Scotland.

The site, which is located at Junction 19 of the A74(M) motorway at Ecclefechan, features a high-speed refuelling system, which dispenses fuel at up to 120 litres per minute, and enables up to three HGVs to refuel simultaneously.

The new site will also features advanced data collection technology, fuel monitoring equipment, filtration systems and multi-product dispensers including road diesel, gas oil and AdBlue.

Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager for Certas Energy, said: “We’re delighted the site is now open, and we’re looking forward to meeting customers at the official launch event at the beginning of May.

“The Ecclefechan site has been developed to meet the needs of a large portion of Scotland’s driver network. The convenient location and excellent transport links will allow us to forge stronger relationships with drivers north of the border and continue to expand our coverage across the UK.”

Graham Eardley, owner of the ‘fechan Truckstop said: “We’re excited for the opportunities that our partnership with Certas Energy is certain to deliver.

“The ‘fechan Truckstop is already an incredibly popular site and provides drivers with a range of quality facilities and amenities. The addition of a high-speed refuelling system is the final touch in transforming the site into a one-stop destination for hauliers.”

