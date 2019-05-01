Ginsters' owner launches a new food-to-go service for retailers

John Wood

A new food-to-go business and delivery service to retailers, Fresh Food For Now, is being launched by Samworth Brothers, the food company that owns the Ginsters brand.

The new venture will see the development of the Ginsters van operation into a new business, offering retailers a complete food-to-go solution with an extended range of brands and products to cater for the on-the-go consumer.

Fresh Food For Now will operate from 16 nationwide sales offices and, in addition to delivering produce, will provide retailers with category management advice and flexible ordering systems.

To further support retailers, Fresh Food For Now will be launching a new website, offering advice and support for retailers and providing market and customer insight. It is also planned that customers will be able to use the website to submit orders.

Anthony Johnson, managing director of Fresh Food For Now, said: “Our new offering is designed to make a difference at the fixture every day. We pay special attention to evolving trends, ensuring we are able to supply a range of products that our retailers can sell and that consumers will love.

“We’re looking forward to providing personal and expert help for every customer, large or small. Our new flexible ordering system and in-store merchandising service will cater to the needs of all retailers, and ensure we are getting the right products in the right stores.”

Fresh Food For Now will be rolling out from 6 May.

