Detectives investigating armed robbery at petrol station

John Wood

Detectives are investigating following an armed robbery at a service station in Greenisland, in Northern Ireland.

Two men armed with knives entered the premises on Upper Road at around 10.30pm on Sunday 28 April.

They threatened staff forcing them to open the till, and jumped over the counter taking cash and a quantity of cigarettes. They then fled the area in a car, believed to have been a blue Rover 25. A Rover 25 was later found burnt out in the Townsend Street area of Belfast.

Detective sergeant Robinson said: “One of the robbers is described as approximately 5’10” of medium build. He was wearing a balaclava, a black coat with a grey hood, black trainers, and dark trouser with high viz stripes on each leg. The other was also described as around 5’10” of medium build. He was wearing all black, an Adidas top with grey stripes, hood pulled up and white trainers.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 1272 28/04/19.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: