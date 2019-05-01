Sainsbury's offers 10ppl discount in nationwide fuel promotion

John Wood

Sainsbury’s has launched a promotion on fuel offering a discount of 10ppl to customers when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or on online between Wednesday May 1 and Tuesday May 7.

Qualifying customers will receive a coupon at the checkout or when they receive their online groceries order and will have 14 days to redeem the offer at a Sainsbury’s forecourt. The discount can be used on unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres.

David Pegg, fuel buying manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “We always aim to offer our customers great value products and services, whether they’re filling up their trolley in store or their cars at the pumps.

“That’s why we’re offering customers 10ppl off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online. We hope this offer will help put money back in customers’ pockets as we head into May and start gearing up for the summer.”

