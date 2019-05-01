Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Deadline set for bids for freehold of five Top 50 Indie sites

John Wood · 01 May, 2019
Jet Smalleys
The Smalleys forecourt
  (Photo:  )

A deadline has been set for bids for five forecourt sites put up for sale by Top 50 Indie SK Fuel.

The five freehold petrol filling station sites are located across South and West Yorkshire, and specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced that the deadline for first round bids is Monday May 20.

The group comprises two sites in Barnsley, Cross Keys Garage in Hoyland and Turnpike Garage in Staincross, two sites in Doncaster, Leyland Central Garage in Belton and Smalleys Garage in Thorne, and Prospect Garage in Normanton, West Yorkshire. Smalleys, Turnpike and Leyland underwent KDRBs in 2018, 2017 and 2013 respectively.

All of the sites trade under the Jet brand and have convenience stores on the site, with three Costcutter stores and two Mace. Combined sales of fuel are about 16,000,000mlpa and gross retail sales are about £3.4m.

Andrew Birnie, director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale process, commented: “Due to the strong trading performances across all of the sites and their development potential, the petrol filling stations have garnered attention from a range of interested parties, with some initial offers discussed. We have been in talks with local and national operators, first-time buyers looking to get a foothold, and a variety of investors, including some from overseas, who are excited about this unique offering to the market.

“We encourage those who may be interested to ensure they don’t leave it too late as the bid deadline is fast approaching.”

Christie & Co will take final first round bids for all offers on the portfolio, small groups and individual sites by 1pm on Monday May 20.

SK Fuel was ranked 33 in the Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies, published in March, with 10 sites.

Food Hygiene Training