Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS and FWD launch charter to set behaviour at work standards

John Wood · 03 May, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The trade associations for the convenience retailing and wholesale sectors are teaming up with their members and major suppliers to define and promote standards of behaviour between individuals from different companies working together.

The “Dignity at Work Charter” will be a positive statement of behaviour standards that companies can include in their own company policies and that businesses can sign up to.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “The convenience and wholesale sectors are fantastic places to work, learn and develop skills, and the relationships that are forged across companies make this one of the most exciting industries to be part of.

“The Charter will capture the best of these relationships and interactions between people from different companies working together and engaging at industry events and in day-to-day trading.

“We will be asking companies to support the Charter, to promote these standards, and to make sure that where these are not met, and where people are made to feel uncomfortable or excluded, that is confronted.”

FWD chief executive James Bielby said: “This is an excellent initiative that we are delighted to be leading alongside ACS. Our vision is for a sector where everyone feels comfortable and supported working not just with their own colleagues, but with partners from other businesses. Promoting high standards based on common standards can help us to attract and retain the best people to our sector.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.3457.70137.76128.02
East Midlands133.38138.63127.36
London133.92140.14128.66
North East132.5369.90138.45127.04
North West133.1457.70137.71127.13
Northern Ireland130.93133.23126.27
Scotland133.5553.70139.64127.45
South East134.3479.90139.60128.49
South West133.59137.69127.76
Wales132.9579.50135.45126.67
West Midlands133.17138.60127.47
Yorkshire & Humber132.6157.70139.10127.21
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group set to top 1,000 US sites after...

Exxon Mobil commits to expansion of Fawle...

Garner Group reopens site after major red...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

EG Group plans major expansion of site at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training