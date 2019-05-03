Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New government body to safeguard access to cash

John Wood · 03 May, 2019
ATM keyboard

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed the creation of a new group chaired by the Treasury which has been set up to safeguard consumers’ access to cash.

In addition to the new Joint Authorities Cash Strategy Group, which will bring together regulators, the Treasury and the Bank of England, the Government has made a number of other commitments as part of its response to a call for evidence on cash and the digital economy.

It said it will:

• support the Bank of England's work to develop a new wholesale cash distribution system to ensure cash is being distributed as needed across the country;

• develop a new coin checking and validation framework to remove counterfeits from circulation and stop them from ending up in people's pockets;

• confirm there are no plans to alter the make-up of coins or notes and that current cash denominations will continue in their current form; and

• continue to support new digital methods of payment while safeguarding access to cash for those who need it.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We welcome the creation of the new Cash Strategy Group, which must address as a matter of urgency the significant loss of free to use ATMs in recent months.”

Earlier this week, new figures from consumer group Which? found that fees of at least 95p per withdrawal have been imposed on 1,700 cash machines between January and March this year. Lowman added: “LINK’s cuts to interchange fees have been the catalyst for hundreds of machines to either move from free to use to a charged model, or be removed altogether, and this trend must be reversed.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.3457.70137.76128.02
East Midlands133.38138.63127.36
London133.92140.14128.66
North East132.5369.90138.45127.04
North West133.1457.70137.71127.13
Northern Ireland130.93133.23126.27
Scotland133.5553.70139.64127.45
South East134.3479.90139.60128.49
South West133.59137.69127.76
Wales132.9579.50135.45126.67
West Midlands133.17138.60127.47
Yorkshire & Humber132.6157.70139.10127.21
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group set to top 1,000 US sites after...

Exxon Mobil commits to expansion of Fawle...

Garner Group reopens site after major red...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

EG Group plans major expansion of site at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training