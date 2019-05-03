Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Armed robber steals cash from Stoke-on-Trent forecourt

John Wood · 03 May, 2019
Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Stoke-on-Trent petrol station in the early hours of Wednesday May 1.

The raider approached a man working alone at Mossfield Petrol Station in Bentilee at around 3am and demanded cash from the till.

The worker handed over the money and the robber fled on foot.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “Staffordshire Police is appealing for help following a robbery involving a knife at a petrol station in Stoke-on-Trent during the early hours of this morning.

“The suspect's face was covered and he is believed to have been wearing a green hoodie, jeans and trainers.

“Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 quoting incident 50 of May 1.”

