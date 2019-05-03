Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Government advisers urge earlier ban on petrol and diesel cars

John Wood · 03 May, 2019
electric car charging

The target for banning sales of new petrol and diesel cars should be brought forward from 2040, ideally to 2030, or to 2035 at the latest, according to a committee set up by the Government to advise it on emissions targets.

It also urges the government to support strengthening of the UK’s infrastructure for charging electric vehicles.

In its latest report the Committee on Climate Change says the UK can and should reduce its greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050, but to do so many sectors of industry will have to meet stiffer targets.

The report states: “By 2035 at the latest all new cars and vans should be electric (or use a low-carbon alternative such as hydrogen). If possible, an earlier switchover (eg 2030) would be desirable, reducing costs for motorists and improving air quality.

“This could help position the UK to take advantage of shifts in global markets. The Government must continue to support strengthening of the charging infrastructure, including for drivers without access to off-street parking.”

Lord Deben, chairman of the Committee on Climate Change, said: “We can all see that the climate is changing and it needs a serious response. The great news is that it is not only possible for the UK to play its full part – we explain how in our new report – but it can be done within the cost envelope that Parliament has already accepted. The Government should accept the recommendations and set about making the changes needed to deliver them without delay.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 April 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East134.3457.70137.76128.02
East Midlands133.38138.63127.36
London133.92140.14128.66
North East132.5369.90138.45127.04
North West133.1457.70137.71127.13
Northern Ireland130.93133.23126.27
Scotland133.5553.70139.64127.45
South East134.3479.90139.60128.49
South West133.59137.69127.76
Wales132.9579.50135.45126.67
West Midlands133.17138.60127.47
Yorkshire & Humber132.6157.70139.10127.21
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group set to top 1,000 US sites after...

Exxon Mobil commits to expansion of Fawle...

Garner Group reopens site after major red...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

EG Group plans major expansion of site at...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

EG Group completes purchase of Australian...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training