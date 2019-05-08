Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Shell service station in Sussex badly damaged by fire

John Wood · 08 May, 2019
fire engine

Extensive fire damage at a Shell petrol station is likely to require a lengthy closure, according to the local fire service.

Fire crews were despatched to the Shell service station at Fontwell in West Sussex at around 9.30am on Monday May 6 after reports that a campervan was on fire.

Police evacuated houses and businesses, while crews from three fire engines tackled the blaze.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Three pumps were mobilised along with a water carrier. Six breathing apparatus, two jets and one foam jet were used to extinguish the fire.

“A police cordon was set up and a number of nearby businesses and properties were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

“The incident was handed over to police and we left the scene at around 2pm. Due to the extensive damage the garage is likely to be closed for some time.”

A Shell spokesman said: “No one was injured and we are extremely grateful for the prompt actions of site staff who evacuated customers and themselves safely.”

Food Hygiene Training