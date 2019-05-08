Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solution to expand offer

John Wood

Euro Garages parent EG Group has taken delivery of a pop-up shop that was designed, built and installed in under eight weeks.

EG Group partnered with modular retail specialist Rapid Retail on the large new Greggs pop-up shop at Kinmel Park West Services in North Wales.

It is the first time the two companies have worked together, with further installations now in the pipeline.

David Myers, UK development director, EG Group, commented: “We’re really pleased with the new retail unit. It looks fantastic and delivers on our commitment to providing premium retail convenience for our customers.

“Modular retail units are the perfect solution for us; they can be customised to our brand partners’ requirements allowing us to maximise the external space we have available on our sites. Fundamentally modular also enables us to minimise trading disruption. They are not only cost effective but look great and can be quickly deployed, which helps our pipeline planning across the EG Group portfolio.”

The pop-up retail unit has been branded and fitted out in line with existing bricks and mortar Greggs stores. Measuring 12m x 7m, the unit is one of the largest pop-up shops Rapid Retail has produced, and it features wood-affect non-slip vinyl flooring, wall-mounted displays and built-in refrigeration.

Nick Daffern, managing director of Rapid Retail, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with EG Group on this project. The popularity of this type of modular retail unit continues to grow, not only on the forecourt but for use in shopping centre car parks, train station platforms, sports grounds and other high footfall locations.”

