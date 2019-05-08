Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Shell extends collaboration over hydrogen refuelling

John Wood · 08 May, 2019
Hydrogen dispenser at Shell Cobham
Hydrogen dispenser at Shell Cobham
  (Photo:  )

Shell has extended its hydrogen refuelling collaboration deal with ITM Power, which was agreed in 2015.

The new deal will run until 2024 and covers refuelling of all types of hydrogen vehicles; from passenger cars to commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks, trains and ships.

Currently ITM Power operates hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS) at Shell Cobham on the M25 and Shell Beaconsfield on the M40, and four further HRSs are funded.

The HRS at Shell Gatwick is under construction and will be opened later this year, and Shell Derby is also scheduled to follow in 2019, with two further London stations also planned. The UK hydrogen refuelling station network has been jointly funded by the UK’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles and the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking.

Commenting on the agreement, Mike Copson of Shell Hydrogen said: “Shell has been working with ITM Power over the last three years to deliver hydrogen refuelling to our customers in the UK. The successes we have achieved at Shell Cobham and Shell Beaconsfield are a strong step toward making hydrogen a convenient and viable fuel choice, and we look forward to continuing to expand the UK’s developing network.”

Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power, commented: “We are delighted to announce our continued collaboration with Shell. We have been working together since 2015 and have developed a trusted partnership that forms a solid basis to expand in the UK and worldwide. I look forward to updating the market with further news as it arises.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 6 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.19139.82128.96
East Midlands134.15140.92128.37
London134.49141.60129.62
North East133.16141.71128.18
North West133.74139.09127.89
Northern Ireland131.65133.73126.32
Scotland134.1765.90138.76128.33
South East135.0459.90141.80129.49
South West134.30140.05128.27
Wales133.65135.65127.55
West Midlands133.8371.90140.42128.11
Yorkshire & Humber133.1567.90138.98127.86
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

EG Group set to top 1,000 US sites after...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

Garner Group reopens site after major red...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training