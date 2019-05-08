Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS urges members to take part in energy market review

John Wood · 08 May, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is urging its members to take part in a review of the microbusiness energy market being carried out by the energy regulator Ofgem.

Ofgem has launched a call for evidence seeking views and experiences from microbusinesses due to its concern that some are struggling to find a better energy deal and may be paying more than they should.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We are pleased that Ofgem has launched this call for evidence to find out the issues that microbusinesses face with energy supply. Ofgem has already addressed issues that retailers have experienced with backbilling, so we welcome that the review is also looking into other challenges that retailers experience with the energy market, including the role and regulation of third party intermediaries.

“Microbusinesses – and small businesses – should have the same protections and freedoms as consumers when dealing with energy supply, and this is an opportunity for microbusinesses to get their voices heard. As well as ACS responding on their behalf, I would urge as many retailers as possible to respond to this call for evidence to help inform the review.”

Ofgem’s call for evidence is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/OfgemMicrobusiness. The deadline for responses is 21 June.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 6 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.19139.82128.96
East Midlands134.15140.92128.37
London134.49141.60129.62
North East133.16141.71128.18
North West133.74139.09127.89
Northern Ireland131.65133.73126.32
Scotland134.1765.90138.76128.33
South East135.0459.90141.80129.49
South West134.30140.05128.27
Wales133.65135.65127.55
West Midlands133.8371.90140.42128.11
Yorkshire & Humber133.1567.90138.98127.86
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Government urged to support ultra-fast ch...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Deadline set for bids for freehold of fiv...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Kettle Chips offers chance to win Virgin...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training