ACS urges members to take part in energy market review

John Wood

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is urging its members to take part in a review of the microbusiness energy market being carried out by the energy regulator Ofgem.

Ofgem has launched a call for evidence seeking views and experiences from microbusinesses due to its concern that some are struggling to find a better energy deal and may be paying more than they should.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We are pleased that Ofgem has launched this call for evidence to find out the issues that microbusinesses face with energy supply. Ofgem has already addressed issues that retailers have experienced with backbilling, so we welcome that the review is also looking into other challenges that retailers experience with the energy market, including the role and regulation of third party intermediaries.

“Microbusinesses – and small businesses – should have the same protections and freedoms as consumers when dealing with energy supply, and this is an opportunity for microbusinesses to get their voices heard. As well as ACS responding on their behalf, I would urge as many retailers as possible to respond to this call for evidence to help inform the review.”

Ofgem’s call for evidence is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/OfgemMicrobusiness. The deadline for responses is 21 June.

