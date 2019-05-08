Go Ultra Low panel at Hay Festival on future of electric vehicles

John Wood

Jesse Norman (Photo: )

The joint government and car industry campaign Go Ultra Low will host a panel on the future of electric vehicles at the Hay Festival for the second successive year.

Following the inaugural event at 2018’s festival, Broadcaster and author Kate Humble will chair this year’s panel, bringing together speakers from the government and the automotive and energy sectors to discuss their perspectives on the transition to electric vehicles.

Future of mobility minister and local Hereford MP Jesse Norman will provide an insight into the Government’s plans to facilitate the increased uptake of electric vehicles, outlining its key policies and targets. Chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Mike Hawes, will offer an industry-wide view on how the automotive sector and government can collaborate effectively and accelerate electric car uptake.

TV presenter, author and electric car expert Robert Llewellyn will be in attendance to provide the perspective of an electric car enthusiast and owner. Meanwhile, a representative from energy provider Centrica will also take part in the panel, ensuring a wide-ranging discussion that will cover key aspects of the transition to electric mobility.

Poppy Welch, head of Go Ultra Low, said: “With more than 200,000 electric cars now registered to UK drivers, it is vital that we encourage cross-sector discussions as we accelerate the transition to electric mobility. The government has set ambitious targets, and it’s important that both industry and government continue to work together to achieve these goals. The industry is investing billions of pounds around the world into the design and development of electric vehicles, which has led to more than 40 electric models on sale today, and a further 20 set to be released this year.

“The Hay Festival has worked to mitigate its own environmental impact and encourages discussions on sustainability at its events; it is, therefore, a fitting setting for this panel. Making the switch to an electric vehicle is a big change, and certainly one that involves a lot of questions. If people want to know more about how they can move towards an electric future, this would be a great event for them.”

Jesse Norman, Future of Mobility Minister, said: “Record levels of ultra-low emission vehicles on our roads are a sign of things to come, as the UK moves to end the sale of new conventional petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2040.

“The Hay Festival is the UK’s ‘Woodstock of the Mind’, and as a local MP and a former director of the Festival I massively look forward to discussing how individuals and industry can contribute to a zero emission future.

The panel, entitled The future’s bright, the future is electric, will take place at 7pm on Monday 27th May at the Hay Festival Foundation Stage. Tickets are available from the Hay Festival Website.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: