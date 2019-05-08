Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Service Station near Liverpool brought to the market

John Wood · 08 May, 2019

Knowsley Service Station in Prescot, Merseyside, has been brought to the market by Forecourts4sale.

The Texaco-branded service station has a canopy covered forecourt with three pump islands with a total of 18 nozzles supplying unleaded, diesel and super diesel, and there are also air and water machines. The 800sq ft store on the site is branded Best-in and there is also a small office and stockroom.

The site’s trade is derived mainly from local residents and from passing trade and nearby villages.

Fuel volume for the site is around 1.65mlpa and core retail sales are about £5,000 per week. The store does not sell alcohol, and does not have a lottery terminal. The site is subject to a five-year fuel agreement with Valero commencing in May 2017.

Day-to-day operations on the site are carried out by a team of three staff overseen by the current owners. They have owned and operated the site since 2006 and are selling so they can focus on other business interests closer to home.

Richard Smith of Forecourts4sale commented: “Knowsley Service Station offers a chance to purchase a site with significant potential to increase trade. With some investment, the implementation of further retail lines such as alcohol and increased opening hours, this business could reap huge rewards.”

Forecourts4sale is seeking a seeking a price of £599,950 for the freehold interest in the property.

Food Hygiene Training