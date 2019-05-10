BP Fuel Cards launches flexible Fuel & Charge offer for fleets transitioning to electric vehicles

Merril Boulton

BP is launching a new Fuel & Charge offer providing one simple solution to keep all vehicle fleets on the move no matter what their engine type.

Due to launch later this summer, the offer provides fleets in the UK with access to both the BP Plus cross-acceptance network, comprised of over 3,600 fuel sites, and the polar network, the UK’s largest public charging network, which is made up of over 7,000 EV charging points. Drivers can check the BP Fuel & Charge Card App to find the closest available EV charging point or BP forecourt.

As well as access to these nationwide networks, BP is also offering customers fully integrated support, through the installation of home and office charging via BP Chargemaster. The combination of an extensive public charging network with work and home charging solutions, demonstrates BP’s commitment to ensuring EV is a viable option for more fleet customers.

The news follows BP's recent announcement about its roll-out of ultra-fast charge points on BP forecourts in the coming months. These ultra-fast chargers will provide a 150kW charge, meaning drivers will be able to charge in 10 minutes.

The BP Fuel & Charge card dashboard provides an overview of expenses for both fuel and EV charging in one place, saving admin time so that fleet managers can focus on running their business. This data also allows a comparison of the total cost of ownership between the different fuel types of a fleet, according to Jo McDonnell, UK Fuel Cards manager: “The shift to EV is happening and at BP we are committed to serving our fleet customers with safe and convenient fuelling options regardless of the engine type they choose. Our new BP Fuel & Charge offer gives fleets the flexibility and the solution if and when they chose to move to electric vehicles. After lots of hard work and planning, we’re very excited to be launching this offer later this summer.”

